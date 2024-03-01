Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASUR. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

