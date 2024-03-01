ATB Capital Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.81.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

PPL stock opened at C$47.23 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.