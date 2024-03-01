Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Piper Sandler Companies

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler Companies from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.61.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $258.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $269.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

