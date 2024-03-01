Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,157 shares of company stock worth $7,907,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

