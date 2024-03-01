AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $31.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $31.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $29.84. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.92 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AZO stock opened at $3,007.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,703.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,616.50. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,025.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AutoZone by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

