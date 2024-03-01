Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

