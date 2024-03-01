Avidity Biosciences’ (RNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

RNA stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

