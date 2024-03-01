AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

