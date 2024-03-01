AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVDX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after purchasing an additional 907,305 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

