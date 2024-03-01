Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Barclays

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $296.00 to $308.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.18.

Shares of AXON opened at $307.37 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $318.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,281 shares of company stock worth $10,811,720. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $195,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

