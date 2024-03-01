AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on AXT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AXT Stock Performance
Shares of AXTI opened at $4.29 on Friday. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.08.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXT
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.