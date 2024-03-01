AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 285,113 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in AXT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.29 on Friday. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.08.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

