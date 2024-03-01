B. Riley Comments on Globalstar, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

GSAT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Globalstar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 728.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

