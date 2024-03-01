B. Riley Comments on United Parks & Resorts Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parks & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for United Parks & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for United Parks & Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.82. United Parks & Resorts has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

