B. Riley Weighs in on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.