Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GPN opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.81. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

