Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

