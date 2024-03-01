Bamco Inc. NY Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

