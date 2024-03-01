Bamco Inc. NY Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 640.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

