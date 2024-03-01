Bamco Inc. NY Sells 12,589 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KMX opened at $79.00 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMX

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.