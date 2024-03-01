Bamco Inc. NY Sells 135,143 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,143 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Innovid were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovid by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovid by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

Insider Transactions at Innovid

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,748.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovid Price Performance

NYSE:CTV opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Innovid Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovid Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTV

Innovid Profile

(Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.