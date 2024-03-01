Bamco Inc. NY Sells 135,143 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,143 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Innovid were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTV. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the third quarter worth $33,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,748.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CTV opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Innovid Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovid Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

