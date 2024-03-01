Bamco Inc. NY Sells 51,800 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

