Bamco Inc. NY Sells 590 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in MongoDB by 83.3% in the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 160.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $447.58 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.26.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

