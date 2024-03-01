Bamco Inc. NY Takes $37,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,397,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,845,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,075,000.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 141.04 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of 90.88.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 83.17.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

