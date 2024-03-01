Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,617 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,425 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 595,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,991,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

