Bancor (BNT) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Bancor has a total market cap of $119.14 million and $10.67 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bancor has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015263 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00016505 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,893.23 or 0.99549320 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00180842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,161,741 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,161,740.50857121 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.87531893 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $11,124,426.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.