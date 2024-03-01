Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,564 shares of company stock worth $89,061 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

