Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Bank of America by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 41,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 764.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 150,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

