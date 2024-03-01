Bank of America Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $360.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.86.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $308.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $162.98 and a fifty-two week high of $310.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

