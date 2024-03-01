Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 132,127 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 372.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

