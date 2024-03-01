Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 65,684 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 261.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after purchasing an additional 177,745 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $2,192,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $149.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.