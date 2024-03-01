Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,011 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $465.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.72.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,454,530 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

