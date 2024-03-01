Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 37,240 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 165.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HES opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.