Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 76,094 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1,424.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $211.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.