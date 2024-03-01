Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 84,710 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Trading Down 0.1 %

SRE stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

