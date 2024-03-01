Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

