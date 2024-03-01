Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 23,326 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

