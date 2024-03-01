Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 34,881 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,881 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $68.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

