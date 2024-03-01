Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,958,313 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,958,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.23% of Middleby worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Middleby by 16.0% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 576.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Middleby by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $152.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $158.88.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

