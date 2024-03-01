Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. PPL’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

