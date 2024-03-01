Barclays Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $700.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $630.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $628.61 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $636.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $605.52 and a 200-day moving average of $548.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

