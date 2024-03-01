Barclays Increases Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $26.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

