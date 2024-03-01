Barclays Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $62.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

