Barrington Research Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.87. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $166,704.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,430 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Stories

