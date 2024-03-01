Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,043 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

