Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

BBWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

BBWI opened at $45.70 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

