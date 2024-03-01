BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $345.00 at Guggenheim

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.78.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $165.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.03. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BeiGene by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in BeiGene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

