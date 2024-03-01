Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $629,845.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

