Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Best Buy has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

BBY opened at $80.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

