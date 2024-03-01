Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.85 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

